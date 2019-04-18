WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ellis Robson

Ellis Robson
Post Thu Apr 18, 2019 10:34 am
Posted by The Railwayman on Thu Apr 18, 2019 10:34 am
The Railwayman
See we have loaned him out to Dewsbury. Great opportunity to grow up and progress outside the comfort zone of Warrington & Rochdale. Really hope he grasps the opportunity. If all goes well this kid has a future.
Re: Ellis Robson
Post Thu Apr 18, 2019 10:50 am
Posted by Saintflyer13 on Thu Apr 18, 2019 10:50 am
Saintflyer13
Great opportunity for Robson this. I watch a lot of academy rugby and this kid is a real prospect, he’s been a Warrington from 14 years old so hopefully if all goes well you might see him make his debut towards end of year.

