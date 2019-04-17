WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull KR Away

Posted by Uncle Rico on Wed Apr 17, 2019 9:10 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
A bit like me the games are coming thick and fast as we head over the hills and far away on Bank Holiday Monday to test our mettle against the Robiins. Always a bit of a tricky game IMO we should win shouldn't we? Question is will we be happy bunnies or will we end up with egg on our faces.....you decide

Good Luck

a) Crowd (Craven Park Stadium, Capacity 12,225):
b) Score and Winning team: Hull KR 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Huddersfield v London
Salford v Wigan
St Helens v Hull FC
Wakefield v Leeds
Catalans v Castleford

