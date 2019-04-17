The good news is that Uncle Rico is back safe and sound from Krakow in time for our Easter programme, the bad news is that I managed to find a pub with the Saints game on, the Bull on the main Market Square in the Old Town and after holding court at the bar and converting a few karaoke singers and football fans to our cause well ....GRRR!!!
Anyway onwards and hopefully upwards, will the Wire get their act together, will early season Hastings/Lui inspired Salford turn up or the inconsistent version on a bit of a losing streak shall I let Auntie Rico out of the Salt Mines....you decide
Good Luck!!
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Salford
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Castleford v Wakefield
London v Catalans
Leeds v Huddersfield
Hull FC v Hull KR
Wigan v St Helens
