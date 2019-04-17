WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Home

Posted by Uncle Rico on Wed Apr 17, 2019 8:57 pm
The good news is that Uncle Rico is back safe and sound from Krakow in time for our Easter programme, the bad news is that I managed to find a pub with the Saints game on, the Bull on the main Market Square in the Old Town and after holding court at the bar and converting a few karaoke singers and football fans to our cause well ....GRRR!!!

Anyway onwards and hopefully upwards, will the Wire get their act together, will early season Hastings/Lui inspired Salford turn up or the inconsistent version on a bit of a losing streak shall I let Auntie Rico out of the Salt Mines....you decide

Good Luck!!

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Salford
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Castleford v Wakefield
London v Catalans
Leeds v Huddersfield
Hull FC v Hull KR
Wigan v St Helens
Posted by karetaker on Wed Apr 17, 2019 9:01 pm
A:10350
B:Wire 26-8 Salford
C:King
D:9 min
E:Austin
F:6
G:
Wakefield by 8
Catalan by 14
Giants by 10
Hull by 7
Saints by 10
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Wed Apr 17, 2019 9:22 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 11,205):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 16 Salford
c) First try (Wire player): Charnley
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Ratchford
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Castleford v Wakefield
London v Catalans Cats by 10
Leeds v Huddersfield Huddesrfield by 6
Hull FC v Hull KR Hull FC by 7
Wigan v St Helens St Hemmings by 14

Thanks UR!

