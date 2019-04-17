Gaskell Out
Mellor Out
Roberts Out
Clough In
Hopefully well line up as
Darnell
Jerry
Turner
Jake Wardle
Uate
Russell
Frawley
English
Leeming
Clough
Murphy
Joe Wardle
Bruno
Seb
Matagi
Taai
O Brien
However, fully I expect to see Hewitt again and English probably miss as he was struggling badly at Wakey.
Giants injury woes continue or players rested? well see
Leeds dont have the biggest forwards out. We have a squad more than capable of beating them.
