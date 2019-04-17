WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds

Leeds
Post Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:24 am
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:24 am
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Gaskell Out
Mellor Out
Roberts Out
Clough In

Hopefully well line up as

Darnell
Jerry
Turner
Jake Wardle
Uate
Russell
Frawley
English
Leeming
Clough
Murphy
Joe Wardle
Bruno

Seb
Matagi
Taai
O Brien


However, fully I expect to see Hewitt again and English probably miss as he was struggling badly at Wakey.

Giants injury woes continue or players rested? well see

Leeds dont have the biggest forwards out. We have a squad more than capable of beating them.
Re: Leeds
Post Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:48 am
Posted by jools on Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:48 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
I feel less confident with Gaskell out. Although Oliver Russell looks a decent prospect his game management at wakey was suspect.
Good to see Clough back.

Leeds fans are seeing this as a must win game for both sides- I’m not so sure it is.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Leeds
Post Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:58 am
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:58 am
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
jools wrote:
I feel less confident with Gaskell out. Although Oliver Russell looks a decent prospect his game management at wakey was suspect.
Good to see Clough back.

Leeds fans are seeing this as a must win game for both sides- I’m not so sure it is.


I agree regarding Russells game management but Leeds are either going to have McLelland and Myler or Sutcliffe and Myler in the halves, neither combos look frightening.

I think if we control Hurrell we will win this game comfortably.
Re: Leeds
Post Wed Apr 17, 2019 12:05 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Wed Apr 17, 2019 12:05 pm
GIANTSRL User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
no gaskell oh dear such an important player for us now, we did win with russell at leeds not long ago though.

great to finally see clough back!! though you would think he will come off the bench after such a long time off?

hewitt isnt that bad a player, been quietly improving
