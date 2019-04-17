Adrian Lam names 19-man squad to face St Helens on Good Friday.
Oâ€™Loughlin, Flower and Greenwood return for Wigan.
Old rivals face off at the DW Stadium at 3pm in the Betfred Super League.
Wigan Warriors Head Coach, Adrian Lam, has named his 19-man squad to face rivals St Helens on Good Friday at the DW Stadium, 3pm kick-off.
Last time the two Clubs met, St Helens came out on top at the Totally Wicked Stadium back in January. Adrian Lamâ€™s side will want to make amends in front of a packed DW Stadium this Good Friday as the two meet in the biggest derby in the Betfred Super League.
Injury News
A number of positives for Wigan this week as captain Sean Oâ€™Loughlin, Ben Flower and Joe Greenwood are all made available after missing out last week.
Long-term absentees Tony Clubb, Liam Marshall, Dom Manfredi and Liam Farrell remain on the comeback trail.
Sam Powell will serve the first of his two-match ban received this week following an incident vs Wakefield Trinity last Friday.
Wigan Warriors 19-man squad to face St Helens
Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean Oâ€™Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.
