Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:01 am
Ashton Bears
Ashton Bears
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Adrian Lam names 19-man squad to face St Helens on Good Friday.

Oâ€™Loughlin, Flower and Greenwood return for Wigan.

Old rivals face off at the DW Stadium at 3pm in the Betfred Super League.
Wigan Warriors Head Coach, Adrian Lam, has named his 19-man squad to face rivals St Helens on Good Friday at the DW Stadium, 3pm kick-off.
Last time the two Clubs met, St Helens came out on top at the Totally Wicked Stadium back in January. Adrian Lamâ€™s side will want to make amends in front of a packed DW Stadium this Good Friday as the two meet in the biggest derby in the Betfred Super League.

Injury News

A number of positives for Wigan this week as captain Sean Oâ€™Loughlin, Ben Flower and Joe Greenwood are all made available after missing out last week.

Long-term absentees Tony Clubb, Liam Marshall, Dom Manfredi and Liam Farrell remain on the comeback trail.

Sam Powell will serve the first of his two-match ban received this week following an incident vs Wakefield Trinity last Friday.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad to face St Helens

Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean Oâ€™Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

Wigan Warriors take on St Helens in the fiercest rivalry in rugby league at the DW Stadium on Friday April 19th, kick-off 3pm. Secure your seat today by calling the DW Stadium ticket office on 01942 311111 or by visiting https://wiganwarriors.com/tickets


Re: Wigan 19 to face St Helens Friday.
Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:15 am
apollosghost
apollosghost
Free-scoring winger
Looks like the strongest squad we can put out at the moment.
Hankinson back in, possibly cover for second row if Greenwood gets pulled out ?
Re: Wigan 19 to face St Helens Friday.
Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:28 am
jinkin jimmy
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Lockers to share hooking with TL perhaps?
Re: Wigan 19 to face St Helens Friday.
Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:30 am
Rogues Gallery
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Lockers to share hooking with TL perhaps?

Or Williams with Lockers moving to #6 for a spell?
Re: Wigan 19 to face St Helens Friday.
Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:32 am
Levrier
Levrier
Cheeky half-back
apollosghost wrote:
Looks like the strongest squad we can put out at the moment.
Hankinson back in, possibly cover for second row if Greenwood gets pulled out ?

Last time we saw Hankinson it looked like he was already being bulked up for second row. :roll:
Re: Wigan 19 to face St Helens Friday.
Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:36 am
Grimmy
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Or Williams with Lockers moving to #6 for a spell?

Escare to come on at 6, Williams to 9 for a spell?
Re: Wigan 19 to face St Helens Friday.
Wed Apr 17, 2019 11:48 am
apollosghost
apollosghost
Free-scoring winger
Starting props is a conundrum, got to assume Saints will start with Walmesley and Thompson so do we go with Flower and Bullock and try to hold them or do we leave one on the bench to give us a bit of oomph for the interchange ?
Re: Wigan 19 to face St Helens Friday.
Wed Apr 17, 2019 12:14 pm
Big Steve
Big Steve
Free-scoring winger
Return of Greenwood makes a huge difference to our attack.

With Flower and SoL back too it gives us an outside chance rather than no hope.
