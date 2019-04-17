WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Woody

Woody
Post Wed Apr 17, 2019 8:46 am
Posted by cosmicat on Wed Apr 17, 2019 8:46 am
Woody signed for 2 more years
Post Wed Apr 17, 2019 9:04 am
Posted by RWB on Wed Apr 17, 2019 9:04 am
3 great player deals announced by the club recently and an international brand on board as headline sponsor. Things are looking up at the trin, hats off to MC, chezzy and the rest of the team working hard behind the scenes

