WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Priority?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Priority?

Post a reply
Priority?
Post Wed Apr 17, 2019 7:25 am
Posted by Fishermanscap on Wed Apr 17, 2019 7:25 am
Fishermanscap Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 126th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 31, 2018 2:54 pm
Posts: 41
Is it me but I do find it odd that we are putting so much kudos into beating Cas when in my opinion at least we have a more important game and more winnable game a few days later.

I suppose it shows just how far Leeds have fallen but in the past this would have been the bigger game.

I personally think it still is. I’d much rather beat Leeds at home than Cas away. For me home wins are the ones that really matter. Obviously both would be great but it’s a big ask with the injuries we have.

If I were coach and thankfully I’m not I’d not risk Wood or Lyne tomorrow if there is any doubt. I know the logic of taking it a game at a time and putting your strongest team out and if they are fit then fine but I’d rather both players be 100% for Leeds than 95% for Cas.

If I were to throw it all into one game I’d choose Leeds and just have a good go at Cas with what we have and see if we can win it anyway. I’m probably totally wrong but if nothing else I’ve reminded everyone we have two big games this Easter :D
Re: Priority?
Post Wed Apr 17, 2019 7:37 am
Posted by RWB on Wed Apr 17, 2019 7:37 am
RWB Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 116th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2016 4:02 pm
Posts: 123
Each game is worth 2 points so see neither as more important than the other tbh. Only reason i would say cas would be nicer to win is to break the curse they seem to have over us at the minute and also they look more like a rival for the top 5.

Both winnable so we should put our strongest team out where we can. There are no games this squad should be going into and thinking it is a write off/the next game is more important.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: captaincaveman, coco the fullback, Davc1h, Dunkirk Spirit, Fishermanscap, Google Adsense [Bot], JINJER, Kevs Head, Manuel, PopTart, RWB, Sandal Cat, Trinity 61, Trinity1315, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 253 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,876,1571,74177,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PENRITH
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 19th Apr 07:05
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
SOUTHS
Fri 19th Apr 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 19th Apr 13:00
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
SALFORD
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
DONCASTER
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)