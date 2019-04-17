Is it me but I do find it odd that we are putting so much kudos into beating Cas when in my opinion at least we have a more important game and more winnable game a few days later.
I suppose it shows just how far Leeds have fallen but in the past this would have been the bigger game.
I personally think it still is. I’d much rather beat Leeds at home than Cas away. For me home wins are the ones that really matter. Obviously both would be great but it’s a big ask with the injuries we have.
If I were coach and thankfully I’m not I’d not risk Wood or Lyne tomorrow if there is any doubt. I know the logic of taking it a game at a time and putting your strongest team out and if they are fit then fine but I’d rather both players be 100% for Leeds than 95% for Cas.
If I were to throw it all into one game I’d choose Leeds and just have a good go at Cas with what we have and see if we can win it anyway. I’m probably totally wrong but if nothing else I’ve reminded everyone we have two big games this Easter
I suppose it shows just how far Leeds have fallen but in the past this would have been the bigger game.
I personally think it still is. I’d much rather beat Leeds at home than Cas away. For me home wins are the ones that really matter. Obviously both would be great but it’s a big ask with the injuries we have.
If I were coach and thankfully I’m not I’d not risk Wood or Lyne tomorrow if there is any doubt. I know the logic of taking it a game at a time and putting your strongest team out and if they are fit then fine but I’d rather both players be 100% for Leeds than 95% for Cas.
If I were to throw it all into one game I’d choose Leeds and just have a good go at Cas with what we have and see if we can win it anyway. I’m probably totally wrong but if nothing else I’ve reminded everyone we have two big games this Easter