Post Tue Apr 16, 2019 10:03 pm
Posted by Levrier on Tue Apr 16, 2019 10:03 pm
Levrier
There are thirty six first team squad members listed on the club web site, not counting the two/three u19s who have also played this season. Of those numbers 1 to 23 and 37(Sammut) are the senior players. What is noticeable is how many of the seniors are either injury prone like Manfredi, getting close to retirement like Leuluai or both like SOL. Obviously Hamlin is in limbo. Several have shown little form so far this season like Tautai and some have never really shown anything, like Hankinson, and some like Escare just do not seem to have a role. Of the few who have shown up well like Gildart and Burgess you wonder how long we will hold on to them.
Of the rest few seem ready to step up. Generally I have been as impressed with Jake Shorrocks as I have with the more senior Powell whilst Byrne,Partington and Paisley show promise but several youngsters have not really kicked on. Kibula seems to be getting something out of his spell at Dewsbury and it is nice to see Wells finally getting some game time, but of the new generation you would not look at any of them as being ready to slot into first team to replace those we are likely to lose. With the best will in the world Woods is always going to be slow and Field will be too small for the positions that they have trained to. Woods got a three year contract last year with the first year out on loan but is unlikely to ever make one of the pivots his own and Field has been playing centre and now we do not have a coach for next year to sort the mess out. We could be in for a bumpy ride.

