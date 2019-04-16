WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - David Fifita - New Deal

David Fifita - New Deal
Post Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:02 pm
Posted by Roonaldo6 on Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:02 pm
Roonaldo6
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Jul 30, 2002 7:16 pm
Posts: 6108
Location: A small town in Wakefield
3 Years..... signed !!

Massive news for the club today.. onwards and upwards.
KEAR OUT !!!!
Re: David Fifita - New Deal
Post Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:06 pm
Posted by phe13 on Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:06 pm
phe13
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Reputation Points: 19
Rep Position: 116th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2018 7:11 pm
Posts: 134
'Tis indeed good news

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/another-th ... or-fifita/
Re: David Fifita - New Deal
Post Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:07 pm
Posted by REDWHITEANDBLUE on Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:07 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 38
Rep Position: 97th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3599
Superb
[IMG]//i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]
Re: David Fifita - New Deal
Post Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:13 pm
Posted by wildshot on Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:13 pm
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 31
Rep Position: 104th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1773
Location: The world is my oyster!
What a great news day Fifita for 3 years (as I heard rumoured at the ground last Friday), MCB (Mason Caton-Brown, Caton-Brown, Mason Caton-Brown!!) and potentially Wood and Lynne for Friday.
http://flightsandfrustration.com/

It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"

If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.

Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.

Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
Re: David Fifita - New Deal
Post Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:13 pm
Posted by thebeagle on Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:13 pm
thebeagle
Strong-running second rower
Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 119th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 474
Absolutely great news. Shows real intent by the club to become a real force in RL. Well done to all involved .
Re: David Fifita - New Deal
Post Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:21 pm
Posted by AS108 on Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:21 pm
AS108
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 34
Rep Position: 101st / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 04, 2018 12:40 pm
Posts: 657
More fool him. Won’t be winning anything for a while then.
Re: David Fifita - New Deal
Post Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:23 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:23 pm
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 55
Rep Position: 81st / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 3348
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Great news for Fifita and the club :)
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: David Fifita - New Deal
Post Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:24 pm
Posted by PopTart on Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:24 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network
Reputation Points: 304
Rep Position: 8th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 11196
Location: wakefield
Today is a great day for Wakefield Trinity
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: David Fifita - New Deal
Post Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:26 pm
Posted by wildshot on Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:26 pm
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 31
Rep Position: 104th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1773
Location: The world is my oyster!
AS108 wrote:
More fool him. Won’t be winning anything for a while then.



More fool you for trolling looking for bites.
http://flightsandfrustration.com/

It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"

If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.

Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.

Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
Re: David Fifita - New Deal
Post Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:30 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Tue Apr 16, 2019 4:30 pm
cosmicat
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 122nd / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 827
Brilliant news

