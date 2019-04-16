WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - So the search begins......

Post Tue Apr 16, 2019 12:57 pm
Posted by JIMMY MAGNETS on Tue Apr 16, 2019 12:57 pm
For a new coach! Now if and that's a big if our performances improve when we get a full 1st team on the pitch do we stick with Lam (That's if he wants to stay) or do we go for someone else? I've no idea who tho! Thoughts please :thumb:
