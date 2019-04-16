What Would Brian Bevan Say? Episode 11: BEN MURDOCH MASILA'S TRUSS
Even after the disappointment of losing to St Helens, the podcast team are still positive about the season ahead. With a look at collective nouns, doodlebug V1's and is an OAP set to take out Podcast Fan of the Week, there's plenty to be cheerful about, and has Dennis decided it's time for the players to get their legs-over during the Easter games?
