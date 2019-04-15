WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brian McDermott- mantality podcast

Brian McDermott- mantality podcast
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 9:22 pm
Posted by Joshheff90 on Mon Apr 15, 2019 9:22 pm
Any body given it a listen yet ?

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/m ... 1239188241
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 9:44 pm
Posted by christopher on Mon Apr 15, 2019 9:44 pm
Joshheff90 wrote:
Any body given it a listen yet ?

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/m ... 1239188241


Yes I watched it on youtube earlier, really interesting and well worth a listen, he’s a very interesting character and although I think the time was right for him to move on I’m glad for his time at our club.

There’s no talk surrounding his departure though which is probably fair enough as I imagine it’s still a sore subject for him.

I get the feeling the players have a huge amount of respect for him still.

