WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ian Croad

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Ian Croad

Post a reply
Ian Croad
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 7:10 pm
Posted by freddies wig on Mon Apr 15, 2019 7:10 pm
freddies wig User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 118th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 1:37 pm
Posts: 2347
Location: surrey
Back on board as a director and football manager.

Thoughts?
Oh hali hali hali hali halifax
Re: Ian Croad
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 7:33 pm
Posted by Greg Florimos Boots on Mon Apr 15, 2019 7:33 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 51
Rep Position: 84th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 8122
Board desperately needed someone who knows what they are doing. Really can't have the head coach running the club.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cassandra, faxcar, Hudd-Shay, HXSparky, Norman Bates, The Sleaze and 91 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,875,5042,31777,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 18th Apr 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PENRITH
Thu 18th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 18th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 19th Apr 07:05
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
SOUTHS
Fri 19th Apr 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 19th Apr 13:00
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
SALFORD
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
DONCASTER
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)