WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Leeds

Post a reply
Leeds
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 5:58 pm
Posted by Stul on Mon Apr 15, 2019 5:58 pm
Stul Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 124th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1296
Oh my. Someone had hot balls.
Re: Leeds
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 6:02 pm
Posted by Pumpetypump on Mon Apr 15, 2019 6:02 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 104
Rep Position: 42nd / 77,537
Quiz Score: 320
Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6758
Location: LS9
Well that will be a bit of fun. We weren't going to go much further anyway so it'll be nice to rekindle the love.
Re: Leeds
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 6:03 pm
Posted by vbfg on Mon Apr 15, 2019 6:03 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 128th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7589
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
It'll be like a cup final for them.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
Re: Leeds
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 6:06 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Mon Apr 15, 2019 6:06 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 87
Rep Position: 52nd / 77,537
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 5526
We'll have to give the terrace behind the sticks a spruce up ;)
Re: Leeds
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 6:07 pm
Posted by debaser on Mon Apr 15, 2019 6:07 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 112th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9961
Location: Here
That’s nice for everyone. Weird how John Kear called it yesterday....
(and I feel fine)
Re: Leeds
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 6:08 pm
Posted by debaser on Mon Apr 15, 2019 6:08 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 112th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9961
Location: Here
It will be a nice few quid anyway.
(and I feel fine)
Re: Leeds
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 6:25 pm
Posted by Bulls4Champs on Mon Apr 15, 2019 6:25 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 39
Rep Position: 94th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4928
Happy with that. Would have preferred to have drawn Fax at home, got through then and then Leeds at home in the QF but one out of two is ok I suppose. They'll be wary of us with their performance so far this season.
Re: Leeds
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 7:01 pm
Posted by Marvin Goolash on Mon Apr 15, 2019 7:01 pm
Marvin Goolash Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 119th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Dec 06, 2017 5:30 pm
Posts: 160
Better get the WD40 out for the turnstiles!!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beechville, bringbackjimmy, Bull Mania, bull on a canary, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, debaser, Downbutnotout, eddievan, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, jayb, Johnbulls, JohnQ, kaybenbull, le penguin, martinwildbull, Marvin Goolash, Mobull, Pumpetypump, RagingBull, Stul, vbfg and 238 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,875,4242,78777,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 18th Apr 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PENRITH
Thu 18th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 18th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 19th Apr 07:05
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
SOUTHS
Fri 19th Apr 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 19th Apr 13:00
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
SALFORD
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
DONCASTER
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)