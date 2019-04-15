It's spring, that time of year when there is a distinct aroma of bullish!t in the air. Bulls fans descending on The Shay from their homes all over...well Halifax. Boring us with tales of past greatness when the map of the world was pink and The British ruled India. Pretending they're still in SL and not in 'our' league. Let battle commence. Can Fax build on last week's cup win against London, or will the bullies still be on a high after their comeback against Fev? It's about time we got some consistency and fingers crossed, with home advantage I'll go with Fax by 14 points. Up The Fax!