Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 2:22 pm
bonaire on Mon Apr 15, 2019 2:22 pm
with decent weather for a change hopefully bumper crowd

my prediction 19,000
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 2:30 pm
MGarbutt1986 on Mon Apr 15, 2019 2:30 pm
bonaire wrote:
with decent weather for a change hopefully bumper crowd

my prediction 19,000

13,000 would be my guess.
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 3:16 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head on Mon Apr 15, 2019 3:16 pm
MGarbutt1986 wrote:
13,000 would be my guess.


Well it's not a very good one...

I'd like to think we can scrape 20,000, but probably just under.
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 3:17 pm
MGarbutt1986 on Mon Apr 15, 2019 3:17 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Well it's not a very good one...

I'd like to think we can scrape 20,000, but probably just under.

we shall see.
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 3:32 pm
hull2524 on Mon Apr 15, 2019 3:32 pm
16,765
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

