Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 12:05 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Mon Apr 15, 2019 12:05 pm
We need new HIGH QUALITY players.

If we cant get the players then any coach will struggle to turn things around.

I would like Lenegan to offer Lam the job full time and then spend every passing second of every day looking for at least 4/5 new high quality signings. Tear up the contracts of plodders like Clubb, Tautai and Isa and just pay them off. Borrow the money if we have to.

2 x half backs
2 x props
1 x Hooker are a must.

We could do with a 13 but i think we can maybe scrape another year out of O'Loughlin at a push.

A new centre is another position that can wait. The halfbacks, props and hooker are of much more importance.

Lam has been dealt a horrible gig this year with the players he has at his disposal and the injuries/off field circus.
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 12:22 pm
Posted by jonh on Mon Apr 15, 2019 12:22 pm
You can’t just rip up or pay off contracts as this will count towards the cap giving us even less to spend.

I agree with your sentiments though.

I just get the feeling however by trying to be too cute and clever we have gotten ourselves in a bit of a mess with regards salary cap management.
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 12:30 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Mon Apr 15, 2019 12:30 pm
The_Enforcer wrote:
Tear up the contracts

Sorted, as long as no one had the foresight to make copies or have a computerised version. :lol: To be fair, judging by our recent dealings, maybe there are no contracts to tear up!
