We need new HIGH QUALITY players.
If we cant get the players then any coach will struggle to turn things around.
I would like Lenegan to offer Lam the job full time and then spend every passing second of every day looking for at least 4/5 new high quality signings. Tear up the contracts of plodders like Clubb, Tautai and Isa and just pay them off. Borrow the money if we have to.
2 x half backs
2 x props
1 x Hooker are a must.
We could do with a 13 but i think we can maybe scrape another year out of O'Loughlin at a push.
A new centre is another position that can wait. The halfbacks, props and hooker are of much more importance.
Lam has been dealt a horrible gig this year with the players he has at his disposal and the injuries/off field circus.
