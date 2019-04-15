Big game coming up. The boys need to be at 100% for this one and play the full 80 which we've struggled to do the last couple of games. We have always played well with Abdull at first receiver and play a lot quicker in comparison to when Morgan Smith is in at 1st receiver. Win and we are 4 points clear of Leeds who have a tricky Easter schedule. Lose and we are going to have a tough mid-season. I will be down at Trailfinders getting behind the boys. Let's be loud and proud. There is still a long way to go and time to get back to winning ways.
COYB!
