WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What is a marquee player

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity What is a marquee player

Post a reply
What is a marquee player
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 10:14 am
Posted by Dunkirk Spirit on Mon Apr 15, 2019 10:14 am
Dunkirk Spirit User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 125th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2019 11:43 am
Posts: 90
Location: Horbury, a small town in Wakefield
I ask this after reading Adam Pearson article in today’s LE. He quotes “ we”ll be bringing in five or six in from Australia at the end of this year. I’m sure when we come access these players, the prices will have gone up so much they’ll automatically be marquee signings”.
At what price does a player become a marquee signing, does it count on the salary cap, or is this just another loophole for wealthy clubs to exceed the salary cap which is l think is currently 2.2 million, and who decides if a player is a marquee signing.

Thank you.
Re: What is a marquee player
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 10:33 am
Posted by Sacred Cow on Mon Apr 15, 2019 10:33 am
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 109th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1765
Only the first 150k (75k if homegrown) of a players salary counts on the salary cap. You can pay him what you want.

For example Hull could sign two Aussies for next year and pay them a million quid each a year if they wanted to but only 300k of it would count on the cap.
Re: What is a marquee player
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 10:50 am
Posted by PopTart on Mon Apr 15, 2019 10:50 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 303
Rep Position: 8th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 11188
Location: wakefield
There is no limit to a marquee player salary.
You could pay them a £1million or £151k and in both cases you'd only be assessed for £150k on the salary cap.

For us we don't even spend to the limit so it really isn't an issue to us.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, ball-in-hand, BarnsleyGull, coco the fullback, Deeencee, Dunkirk Spirit, Eastern Wildcat, fc23, gastric band, homme vaste, imwakefieldtillidie, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Majestic-12 [Bot], Mr Bliss, nanker, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, RWB, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, Trin3195, Trinity 61, wakeytrin, x43sflyer and 246 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,875,0871,90377,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 18th Apr 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PENRITH
Thu 18th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 18th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 19th Apr 07:05
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
SOUTHS
Fri 19th Apr 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 19th Apr 13:00
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
SALFORD
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Fri 19th Apr 15:00
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
DONCASTER
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)