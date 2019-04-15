I ask this after reading Adam Pearson article in today’s LE. He quotes “ we”ll be bringing in five or six in from Australia at the end of this year. I’m sure when we come access these players, the prices will have gone up so much they’ll automatically be marquee signings”.
At what price does a player become a marquee signing, does it count on the salary cap, or is this just another loophole for wealthy clubs to exceed the salary cap which is l think is currently 2.2 million, and who decides if a player is a marquee signing.
Thank you.
