Halifax (A)
Mon Apr 15, 2019 9:39 am
Bull Mania
Bull Mania
Big game this one. Rivalry aside two teams evenly matched in the league. From our point of view this is a game that could really shoot us up the league with two games we should be pretty confident of winning in Barrow and Rochdale to come immediately afterwards.

The last few fixtues I have gone into this game without any hope of victory as Fax were so much stronger than ourselves, but have come away frustrated we haven't won as Fax have put in a sloppy performance and us even worse. Be interesting if both sides can out in good performances.

I feel we've always been beaten before we've set foot on the pitch as we've been mentally weak and haven't been able to handle Scott Murrell celebrating wildly over every knock-on. As I said on the Fev topic, I do believe we are mentally tough now and don't think that will effect us. Performances have been patchy to say the least, but we've been winning. Just like Fax, although it sounded like it clicked against London.

Fax will be favourites, home advantage and we've a short turn-around after an extra-time game. But if we could sneak a win it would be a massive 2 points.
Mon Apr 15, 2019 9:55 am
Scarey71
Scarey71
Interestingly a Fax friend is convinced that Halifax without Murrell are a faster, slicker proposition.

After our struggle against Fev and them taking London out I have to go with home advantage and say we lose this...

Especially with our own madly celebrating, wind up artist now on the injury list...
Mon Apr 15, 2019 10:28 am
Nothus
Nothus
Easy Halifax win.
Mon Apr 15, 2019 10:54 am
Hudd-Shay
Hudd-Shay
Agree with all the above.
