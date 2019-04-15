After the heroics of beating Batley Bulldogs in the Challenge Cup and the (current) anticipation of who we will draw in the next round, Friday will roll around and it's back to the League with a tricky looking away fixture at Cougar Park.
But for a 12-point deduction for the transfer of club ownership pre-season, the Cougars would be third in League One and have won three and drawn one their five fixtures to date.
We await information on a number of players who missed out in the Challenge Cup with Matty Beharrell, Jordan Cox and Jordan Howden most likely to be available following injury and Brandon Douglas also available having sat out the Batley fixture.
Last Season: Keighley Cougars 6 Doncaster 50 (Sunday 9 September 2018).
Dons Tries: Frankie Mariano, Russ Spiers 2, Richard Owen, Jack Logan, Jason Tali, Sam Doherty, Jason Muranka 2.
Dons Conversions: Matty Beharrell 7.
