2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 10
Post Mon Apr 15, 2019 7:49 am
Posted by le penguin on Mon Apr 15, 2019 7:49 am
le penguin
Easter double header this week. Five games to predict from each day with the bonus doubled to 20 points for correctly predicting all the winners. The other games are in the bonus question. Here are this weekâ€™s fixtures, entries in by 3pm Friday please:

Fridayâ€¦
Barrow vs Toronto
Halifax vs Bradford
Sheffield vs Toulouse
Featherstone vs York
Dewsbury vs Batley

Mondayâ€¦
Toulouse vs Halifax
Batley vs Swinton
Bradford vs Barrow
Featherstone vs Toronto
York vs Widnes

BONUS: Predict all four winners of the four games played on the wrong side of the pennines this weekendâ€¦ Swinton vs Rochdale (Fri), Widnes vs Leigh (Fri), Leigh vs Dewsbury (Mon), Rochdale vs Sheffield (Mon).
Posted by le penguin on Mon Apr 15, 2019 7:52 am
le penguin
Barrow vs Toronto..............Toronto by 28
Halifax vs Bradford.............Bulls by 8
Sheffield vs Toulouse .........Toulouse by 6
Featherstone vs York .........Featherstone by 2
Dewsbury vs Batley ...........Dewsbury by 7

Toulouse vs Halifax ............ Toulouse by 18
Batley vs Swinton .............. Swinton by 4
Bradford vs Barrow ............ Bulls by 20
Featherstone vs Toronto ..... Toronto by 10
York vs Widnes .................. Widnes by 8

Bonus: Swinton â€“ Widnes â€“ Leigh â€“ Sheffield.
Posted by Scarey71 on Mon Apr 15, 2019 8:08 am
Scarey71
Barrow vs Toronto..............Toronto by 28
Halifax vs Bradford.............Fax by 8
Sheffield vs Toulouse .........Toulouse by 16
Featherstone vs York .........York by 12
Dewsbury vs Batley ...........Dewsbury by 1

Rochdale - Leigh - Dewsbury - Sheffield
Toulouse vs Halifax ............ Toulouse by 18
Batley vs Swinton .............. Batley by 4
Bradford vs Barrow ............ Bulls by 22
Featherstone vs Toronto ..... Toronto by 20
York vs Widnes .................. Widnes by 18

Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, bringbackjimmy, bull on a canary, DrFeelgood, fifty50, Google [Bot], JohnQ, kaybenbull, le penguin, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, roger daly, Scarey71 and 151 guests

