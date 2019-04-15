Easter double header this week. Five games to predict from each day with the bonus doubled to 20 points for correctly predicting all the winners. The other games are in the bonus question. Here are this weekâ€™s fixtures, entries in by 3pm Friday please:
Fridayâ€¦
Barrow vs Toronto
Halifax vs Bradford
Sheffield vs Toulouse
Featherstone vs York
Dewsbury vs Batley
Mondayâ€¦
Toulouse vs Halifax
Batley vs Swinton
Bradford vs Barrow
Featherstone vs Toronto
York vs Widnes
BONUS: Predict all four winners of the four games played on the wrong side of the pennines this weekendâ€¦ Swinton vs Rochdale (Fri), Widnes vs Leigh (Fri), Leigh vs Dewsbury (Mon), Rochdale vs Sheffield (Mon).
