This week's results
Week 10 (reminder that predictions this year are for score at 80 minutes)
Huddersfield 20 Castleford 18 - Huddersfield by 2
St Helens 38 Warrington 12 - St Helens by 26
Wakefield 30 Wigan 20 - Wakefield by 10
Catalans 30 Hull FC 30 DRAW (30-31 Golden Point)
This week's scores
3 Dave1612
2 Biff Tannen, Bigdave1904, BRK, Carisma HFC, Clearwing, Deanos Rhinos, Dozy, Ducknumber1, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Jamie101, JMT, John Boy 13, KingRoss11, Rhino46, Rhino-Mark, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, The Biffs Back, Tigertot
1 ALAW, Frosties, Highbury Rhino, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino
0 LJ54, Rhinos69, Taxi4stevesmith, Xykojen
Overall table
46 ALAW, Rhinos_bish
45 FoxyRhino
43 Biff Tannen, BRK, KingRoss11
42 John Boy 13, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith
41 Deanos Rhinos
40 The Biffs Back
39 Bigdave1904, Rhinos69, Steve Slippery Morris
38 Finglas, Jamie101, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com
37 Tigertot
36 Clearwing, Sarahgrhino
35 Dave1612, Dozy, Ducknumber1, JMT, Mattyhobson6, Rhino-Mark
34 Carisma HFC
33 Rhino46
32 Frosties, Xykojen
30 LJ54
23 Highbury Rhino, Loiner81
13 Ant1
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Castleford (CAS) v Wakefield (WAK)
London (LON) v Catalans (CAT)
Hull FC (HFC) v Hull KR (HKR)
Leeds (LEE) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Warrington (WAR) v Salford (SAL)
Wigan (WIG) v St Helens (STH)
Don't forget that most games are Friday afternoon this week (other than the 2 Thursday night games). A thread for Round 12 (on Easter Monday) will be posted next Friday after the Good Friday games.
Good luck
