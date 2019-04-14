The rumours of us trying to get rid have been around for quite a while. So we're either doing it because JK wants rid, or we're doing it for budgeting reasons.
If it does happen I won't be holding my breath for a replacement, although I am intrigued as to how the club will go about spinning the news to the fans - Chisholm remains a fan favourite even if Kear isn't keen.
Would be happy if it was to clear room for some new signings - Dane is a luxury player, but does have a bit of X-Factor which I'd want to see us replace, if we're to have any chance of winning play-off games, if we get there?!
