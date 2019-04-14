WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dane Chisholm

Dane Chisholm
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 8:15 pm
Posted by bulls2487 on Sun Apr 14, 2019 8:15 pm
According to League Weekly when Dane gets back from Aus he is signing for Newcastle.
Re: Dane Chisholm
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 8:39 pm
Posted by dddooommm on Sun Apr 14, 2019 8:39 pm
More offloading of players. The plot thickens...
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Re: Dane Chisholm
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 9:06 pm
Posted by Nothus on Sun Apr 14, 2019 9:06 pm
dddooommm wrote:
More offloading of players. The plot thickens...


The rumours of us trying to get rid have been around for quite a while.
So we're either doing it because JK wants rid, or we're doing it for budgeting reasons.

If it does happen I won't be holding my breath for a replacement, although I am intrigued as to how the club will go about spinning the news to the fans - Chisholm remains a fan favourite even if Kear isn't keen.
Re: Dane Chisholm
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 9:15 pm
Posted by Frank Whitcombe on Sun Apr 14, 2019 9:15 pm
Would be happy if it was to clear room for some new signings - Dane is a luxury player, but does have a bit of X-Factor which I'd want to see us replace, if we're to have any chance of winning play-off games, if we get there?!

