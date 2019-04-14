WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Announcement monday 8am

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Announcement monday 8am

Post a reply
Announcement monday 8am
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 8:03 pm
Posted by jools on Sun Apr 14, 2019 8:03 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 76
Rep Position: 63rd / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 8870
Iâ€™d imagine a contract extension for Darnell /mellor
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Announcement monday 8am
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 8:28 pm
Posted by jumper on Sun Apr 14, 2019 8:28 pm
jumper Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 132nd / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 10, 2014 4:33 pm
Posts: 86
Darnell signed

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Danril, jumper, SpainesRoadFartown, Wood1 and 79 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,874,8931,91377,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
ST.GEORGE
40-4
CANTERBURY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
19-0
PARRAMATTA EELS
 Full Time  
WSL
FEATHERSTONEW
16-24
LEEDSW
 Full Time  
WSL
WIGANW
14-36
CASTLEFORDW
 Full Time  
WSL
YORKW
6-10
WAKEFIELDW
 Full Time  
CC2019
THATTO HEATH
10-36
DEWSBURY RAMS
 Full Time  
CC2019
BRADFORD BULLS
27-26
FEATHERSTONE
 Full Time  
CC2019
DONCASTER
16-12
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Thu 18th Apr 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PENRITH
Thu 18th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)