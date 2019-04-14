WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Weekend shirt

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Magic Weekend shirt

Post a reply
Magic Weekend shirt
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 6:42 pm
Posted by apollosghost on Sun Apr 14, 2019 6:42 pm
apollosghost Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 22
Rep Position: 114th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 1026
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
30 year anniversary of Milwaukee game, Wire doing a matching shirt.https://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2019 ... agic-shirt
Re: Magic Weekend shirt
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 7:16 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Sun Apr 14, 2019 7:16 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 65
Rep Position: 71st / 77,537
Quiz Score: 248
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 13317
Looks great to me!
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

The_Enforcer wrote:
Most idiotic post ever goes to Grimmy..... The way to restart should be an arm wrestle between a designated player from each side.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, bazdev, Blueblood, Budgiezilla, CM Punk, CobraCraig, dr_feelgood, Edinburgh Warrior, endoman, Father Ted, Grimmy, hatty, Jukesays, Last Son of Wigan, leg_end, MattyB, moto748, Pieman, RichieS, ShortArse, simonw, steadygetyerboots-on, The Publican, The Whiffy Kipper, WARRIOR5, wigginswarrior, Wildcat_1, wotsupcas and 294 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,874,8512,16077,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
ST.GEORGE
40-4
CANTERBURY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
19-0
PARRAMATTA EELS
 Full Time  
WSL
FEATHERSTONEW
16-24
LEEDSW
 Full Time  
WSL
WIGANW
14-36
CASTLEFORDW
 Full Time  
WSL
YORKW
6-10
WAKEFIELDW
 Full Time  
CC2019
THATTO HEATH
10-36
DEWSBURY RAMS
 Full Time  
CC2019
BRADFORD BULLS
27-26
FEATHERSTONE
 Full Time  
CC2019
DONCASTER
16-12
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Thu 18th Apr 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PENRITH
Thu 18th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)