Short turn around after a draining but euphoric game against Catalan. Dobbins had a nail biter but have had longer to recover. When the fixtures came out, we knew this. Itâ€™s possible weâ€™ll have Peae, Savellio, Bowden or Green, Shaull and Naulongo. Bodies back would certainly be a boost. Iâ€™m going for a tight win but my predictions have been way off this season.
Rovers should be favourites. Here's why: They have the sign over us right now, seeking their 3rd consecutive win All their props back (bar Masoe) - don't think we had any available this week. Their coach is a "Wizard", ours is a pub landlord Garbutt is MoS elect We have home disadvantage They have effectively had a week off against lower division opposition, whilst we toiled overseas and had to check in at 6.
Keep it respectable, that should be our aim. Discuss.
Oh oh, Mrs B, wait for it! You know you'll be getting a lot of criticism for taking that approach, don't you?!
"If the human brain were so simple that we could understand it, we would be so simple that we couldn't." - Emerson M. Pugh
