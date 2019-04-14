WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Easter Derby

The Easter Derby
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:15 pm
Posted by Armavinit on Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:15 pm
Short turn around after a draining but euphoric game against Catalan. Dobbins had a nail biter but have had longer to recover. When the fixtures came out, we knew this. Itâ€™s possible weâ€™ll have Peae, Savellio, Bowden or Green, Shaull and Naulongo. Bodies back would certainly be a boost. Iâ€™m going for a tight win but my predictions have been way off this season.
Re: The Easter Derby
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:17 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:17 pm
Armavinit wrote:
Short turn around after a draining but euphoric game against Catalan. Dobbins had a nail biter but have had longer to recover. When the fixtures came out, we knew this. Itâ€™s possible weâ€™ll have Peae, Savellio, Bowden or Green, Shaull and Naulongo. Bodies back would certainly be a boost. Iâ€™m going for a tight win but my predictions have been way off this season.


I'll delete my thread and add into yours :lol:
Re: The Easter Derby
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:18 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:18 pm
Rovers should be favourites. Here's why:
They have the sign over us right now, seeking their 3rd consecutive win
All their props back (bar Masoe) - don't think we had any available this week. :cry:
Their coach is a "Wizard", ours is a pub landlord
Garbutt is MoS elect
We have home disadvantage
They have effectively had a week off against lower division opposition, whilst we toiled overseas and had to check in at 6.

Keep it respectable, that should be our aim. Discuss.
Re: The Easter Derby
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:19 pm
Posted by Armavinit on Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:19 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
I'll delete my thread and add into yours :lol:

Good job you said that. I was just about to do the same :lol:
Re: The Easter Derby
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:25 pm
Posted by Homenaway on Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:25 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Rovers should be favourites. Here's why:
They have the sign over us right now, seeking their 3rd consecutive win
All their props back (bar Masoe) - don't think we had any available this week. :cry:
Their coach is a "Wizard", ours is a pub landlord
Garbutt is MoS elect
We have home disadvantage
They have effectively had a week off against lower division opposition, whilst we toiled overseas and had to check in at 6.

Keep it respectable, that should be our aim. Discuss.


Oh oh, Mrs B, wait for it! You know you'll be getting a lot of criticism for taking that approach, don't you?!
Re: The Easter Derby
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:31 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:31 pm
Homenaway wrote:
Oh oh, Mrs B, wait for it! You know you'll be getting a lot of criticism for taking that approach, don't you?!

I can support every point. You'd expect nothing less. :lol:
Re: The Easter Derby
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:43 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:43 pm
Iâ€™ve been told, not officially, Jamie will not play over Easter, anyone have info.
Re: The Easter Derby
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:44 pm
Posted by Armavinit on Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:44 pm
Mmmmmm forgot about the Wizards Hat. Might have to change my prediction. :roll: Naaaaah, tight win, especially as they won the last in those circumstances.
Re: The Easter Derby
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:54 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:54 pm
Riderofthepalehorse wrote:
Iâ€™ve been told, not officially, Jamie will not play over Easter, anyone have info.

Huge blow that. Been in vintage form when he's been able to take the field this year. :(
Re: The Easter Derby
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:56 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Sun Apr 14, 2019 5:56 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Huge blow that. Been in vintage form when he's been able to take the field this year. :(


Not official, and hope itâ€™s not true.
