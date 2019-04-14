WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Challenge Cup

Post a reply
Challenge Cup
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 4:13 pm
Posted by KingRoss11 on Sun Apr 14, 2019 4:13 pm
KingRoss11 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 20
Rep Position: 116th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 405
Location: Out and about in Wigan
Who do we want in the draw? Dewsbury away again wouldnâ€™t be bad, or Bulls away, knowing our luck atm itâ€™ll be Saints away
Re: Challenge Cup
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 4:25 pm
Posted by wiganermike on Sun Apr 14, 2019 4:25 pm
wiganermike Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 126th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 68
Joined: Tue Jun 16, 2009 12:03 pm
Posts: 1007
With 10 other SL teams, 4 Champ and 1 from League 1 chances are we will get drawn against another SL team. Personally wouldn't mind Halifax or Doncaster away as we haven't played either in a few years. Though I hate saying it drawing a SL team and an early exit (not that we are guaranteed to beat a non SL team right now) may serve us better if our form hasn't picked up by the time the cup tie comes around.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, billys pineapple, cheekydiddles, critch67, Cruncher, dr_feelgood, Dunkirk Spirit, HowfenWarrior, MorePlaymakersNeeded, proper-shaped-balls, Rogues Gallery, roo67, rubber duckie, S_Riley, secondstanza, Tricky Dicky, warrior1872, WARRIOR5, wigginswarrior and 281 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,874,7402,09377,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
ST.GEORGE
40-4
CANTERBURY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
19-0
PARRAMATTA EELS
 Full Time  
WSL
FEATHERSTONEW
16-24
LEEDSW
 Full Time  
WSL
WIGANW
14-36
CASTLEFORDW
 Full Time  
WSL
YORKW
6-10
WAKEFIELDW
 Full Time  
CC2019
THATTO HEATH
10-36
DEWSBURY RAMS
 Full Time  
CC2019
BRADFORD BULLS
27-26
FEATHERSTONE
 Full Time  
CC2019
DONCASTER
16-12
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Thu 18th Apr 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PENRITH
Thu 18th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)