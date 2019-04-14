WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thatto Heath v Dewsbury

Thatto Heath v Dewsbury
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 3:37 pm
Clearwing on Sun Apr 14, 2019 3:37 pm
Bad collision here, neither player's moved for about 8 mins. Coverage suspended
Re: Thatto Heath v Dewsbury
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 4:15 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sun Apr 14, 2019 4:15 pm
Hope their injuries are not as bad as feared. Hats off to the medical staff of all RL clubs who do an excellent job.

