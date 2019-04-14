Lot of assumptions here guys. Let's assume Lockers, Greenwood, Flower and Tommy are all fit and Zak is back, also Powell suspended, I would make all these inclusions. With Saints big threat being down our right, I have real problems with Sarges defence, discipline and errors, so reluctantly I would switch Zak to right centre to account for this and leave Morgan at full back.
My last change would be to include Harry Smith on the bench to bring on when Tommy goes off and Shorrocks goes to hooker.
I truly believe that if we can turn up in the pack, we can do them enough damage on our left to make it close.
I would go with Escare, Davies, Zak, Oli, Budgie, George, Shorrocks, Flower, Tommy, Navarette, Greenwood, Isa, Lockers. Subs, Bullock, TT, Paisley, Smith.
My last change would be to include Harry Smith on the bench to bring on when Tommy goes off and Shorrocks goes to hooker.
I truly believe that if we can turn up in the pack, we can do them enough damage on our left to make it close.
I would go with Escare, Davies, Zak, Oli, Budgie, George, Shorrocks, Flower, Tommy, Navarette, Greenwood, Isa, Lockers. Subs, Bullock, TT, Paisley, Smith.