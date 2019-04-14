WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team v Saints

Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 3:23 pm
billys pineapple on Sun Apr 14, 2019 3:23 pm
Lot of assumptions here guys. Let's assume Lockers, Greenwood, Flower and Tommy are all fit and Zak is back, also Powell suspended, I would make all these inclusions. With Saints big threat being down our right, I have real problems with Sarges defence, discipline and errors, so reluctantly I would switch Zak to right centre to account for this and leave Morgan at full back.
My last change would be to include Harry Smith on the bench to bring on when Tommy goes off and Shorrocks goes to hooker.
I truly believe that if we can turn up in the pack, we can do them enough damage on our left to make it close.
I would go with Escare, Davies, Zak, Oli, Budgie, George, Shorrocks, Flower, Tommy, Navarette, Greenwood, Isa, Lockers. Subs, Bullock, TT, Paisley, Smith.
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 3:28 pm
Smalls on Sun Apr 14, 2019 3:28 pm
Harry Smith is suspended. Im not sure why Powell would be though?
wearethewire wrote:
expect nothing, anything more is better

Wires71 wrote:
And there is the Warrington motto in a nutshell. No wonder we were dog dirt for 20 years

madoggy wrote:
hope saints win it, if wigan dont win another league title for 100 years they would still have more than everyone :wink:

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, billys pineapple, cheekydiddles, critch67, Cruncher, dr_feelgood, Dunkirk Spirit, Google [Bot], HowfenWarrior, MorePlaymakersNeeded, proper-shaped-balls, Rogues Gallery, roo67, rubber duckie, S_Riley, secondstanza, Tricky Dicky, warrior1872, WARRIOR5, wigginswarrior and 283 guests

