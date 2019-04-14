Well, liked or lumped our club is in a player/injury criesis, this is a "day facto " position, our compounding issue is funds available for short term loan of players, let alone for a remaining season.
One player - a winger is not enough, we need at least one months loan of a hooker, centre & a half back of two of brought has an operation ! ??
This needs to happen a.s.a.p. If we a serious about the top 5 & a challenge up run, if we do nothing or half do these actions needed we may as well accept the lost matches coming out way no matter how brave we play.
Hope is brilliant, reality needs to be faced !
I feel for CC as he has little room to manouver, however call our loaner players back now into our training with immediate effect.
