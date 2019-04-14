WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Criesis.

Criesis.
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 2:29 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Sun Apr 14, 2019 2:29 pm
Well, liked or lumped our club is in a player/injury criesis, this is a "day facto " position, our compounding issue is funds available for short term loan of players, let alone for a remaining season.
One player - a winger is not enough, we need at least one months loan of a hooker, centre & a half back of two of brought has an operation ! ??
This needs to happen a.s.a.p. If we a serious about the top 5 & a challenge up run, if we do nothing or half do these actions needed we may as well accept the lost matches coming out way no matter how brave we play.
Hope is brilliant, reality needs to be faced !
I feel for CC as he has little room to manouver, however call our loaner players back now into our training with immediate effect.
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 2:45 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sun Apr 14, 2019 2:45 pm
Surly one option is move rocky to 6 ,max back fullback, and bring ben Reynolds into srcumhalf,Kershaw on wing ardenal and horo or ashurst both centre, i agree we are in a crisis situation
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 2:51 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Sun Apr 14, 2019 2:51 pm
Arona/Crowther at hooker, use the squad, young players to get a chance, other clubs are going through it and are promoting from within.
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 2:53 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Sun Apr 14, 2019 2:53 pm
We could always try Jowitt at 6 with Hampshire at 7 with Hooley at fullback. We have option.
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 3:05 pm
Posted by The Avenger on Sun Apr 14, 2019 3:05 pm
Ask Lewis Teale to step up for a couple of games, the kids tough and if given plenty of support could do a job on a very short term basis. He’s a strong defender and will do the dummy half job better than a second row or prop. Into the bargain he’ll get some invaluable experience.

Desperate times and all that, other clubs do it so if we are serious about youth development then give him the opportunity.

Kershaw to the wing Jowitt or Hampshire to Halfback with the other at Full Back.
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 3:17 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sun Apr 14, 2019 3:17 pm
Not seen young Hooley play yet his he ready ?

