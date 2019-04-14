WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brough

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Brough

Post a reply
Brough
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 10:33 am
Posted by PopTart on Sun Apr 14, 2019 10:33 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 303
Rep Position: 8th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 11175
Location: wakefield
I thought so at the game but more so after watching back that Brough had a great game.
I know Big D got the plaudits but Brough won us that game really. Couple of try saving tackles and constantly keeping the team focused but calling the intelligent plays.
I don't mind saying I was completely wrong about his return.
We've needed someone like him in our team for a long time now.
Long may it continue.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Brough
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 10:36 am
Posted by upthecats on Sun Apr 14, 2019 10:36 am
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 129th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3245
Location: Dewsbury
Yeah, he’s been great...be a big miss on Thursday...
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: basher11, BIRDIEMAN, cocker, coco the fullback, dpbnov, Dunkirk Spirit, FIL, homme vaste, JINJER, KevW60349, Little willy, Mick Amos 9 WTW, Mr Bliss, Rogues Gallery, upthecats, wakeytrin, Willzay, wrencat1873, x43sflyer and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,874,5461,77277,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
ST.GEORGE
40-4
CANTERBURY
TODAY 09:10
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TODAY 14:00
WSL
WIGANW
v
CASTLEFORDW
TODAY 14:00
WSL
YORKW
v
WAKEFIELDW
TODAY 14:00
WSL
FEATHERSTONEW
v
LEEDSW
TODAY 14:00
WSL
ST.HELENSW
v
BRADFORDW
TODAY 15:00
CC2019
THATTO HEATH
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 15:00
CC2019
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TODAY 15:00
CC2019
DONCASTER
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Thu 18th Apr 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PENRITH
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)