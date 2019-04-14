I thought so at the game but more so after watching back that Brough had a great game.
I know Big D got the plaudits but Brough won us that game really. Couple of try saving tackles and constantly keeping the team focused but calling the intelligent plays.
I don't mind saying I was completely wrong about his return.
We've needed someone like him in our team for a long time now.
Long may it continue.
I know Big D got the plaudits but Brough won us that game really. Couple of try saving tackles and constantly keeping the team focused but calling the intelligent plays.
I don't mind saying I was completely wrong about his return.
We've needed someone like him in our team for a long time now.
Long may it continue.