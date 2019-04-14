WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smithies

Smithies
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 10:22 am
Posted by The_Enforcer on Sun Apr 14, 2019 10:22 am
This lad is going to be the next Sam Burgess.
Re: Smithies
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 10:27 am
Posted by Sweaty Betty's on Sun Apr 14, 2019 10:27 am
The_Enforcer wrote:
This lad is going to be the next Sam Burgess.


He'll soon be off to the NRL then!
Re: Smithies
Post Sun Apr 14, 2019 10:34 am
Posted by Father Ted on Sun Apr 14, 2019 10:34 am
He's got a lot of rugby to play before then.
Good as he is at his age and experience I don't see him taking the 13 shirt for a few years. It is a position for an experienced head and a Lockers replacement with a 3 year deal could serve the club well and also serve Morgan Smithies well too.

