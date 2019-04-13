WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown
Post Sat Apr 13, 2019 7:57 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Apr 13, 2019 7:57 pm
I know local radio isn't the best, but I've heard Kevin Brown's name mentioned more than once during the coverage of Widnes against York?
Re: Kevin Brown
Post Sat Apr 13, 2019 8:02 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Apr 13, 2019 8:02 pm
My ears do not deceive me, but it's another Kevin Brown, a former St's academy player. He now plays for York.

