Sat Apr 13, 2019 5:55 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell
In all my years of watching RL this team must be the worst or I suppose the best at gaining penalties. If we are not careful and stamp this out we will become like football, in fact I believe some teams and players are already there.
In today’s game I have seen players stepping over a grounded defender and then playing the ball into them, falling down with the lightest of touches, and in televised games claiming injury to give the tv official time to give a penalty. A rare one today was to kick the ball into a retreating defender from a yard away. :DEPRESSED:
Sat Apr 13, 2019 6:06 pm
Willzay
Let's not forget Aaron Murphy's literal dive at the start of the season.
Sat Apr 13, 2019 6:09 pm
TrinTrin
I have posted before about deliberate cheating & been shot down for that point of view !
Sat Apr 13, 2019 6:10 pm
wakeytrin
This style of play is a blight on the game and needs stamping out.
Sat Apr 13, 2019 6:17 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell
It’s not an individual incident in a game which is bad enough but Catalan do it multiple times in every game and every type. If this is allowed to go on it will turn people away from the game.
The ref must be given leeway to decide if they think the action is normal or corrupted to obtain a penalty. We can all see players stepping over a defender and then playing the ball into them or by falling over a prostrate player in some theatrical performance. It should be easy to see because the players actually uses the foot to propel the ball back and they never do this.

