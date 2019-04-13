In all my years of watching RL this team must be the worst or I suppose the best at gaining penalties. If we are not careful and stamp this out we will become like football, in fact I believe some teams and players are already there.
In today’s game I have seen players stepping over a grounded defender and then playing the ball into them, falling down with the lightest of touches, and in televised games claiming injury to give the tv official time to give a penalty. A rare one today was to kick the ball into a retreating defender from a yard away.
