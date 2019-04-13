WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL & SL allowing its Brand to weaken.

RFL & SL allowing its Brand to weaken.
Post Sat Apr 13, 2019 5:33 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Sat Apr 13, 2019 5:33 pm
This item i am posting is not a whinge or a point that is trivial & certainly not meant from one clubs position of point of view. Wigan came to Wakefield last night, agreed diminished in first team regular players, however, they came with a game plan mission to deliberately take out players when possible, this was enacted when players were held & could not move or defend them selves, ie, a third of fourth player attacking the knees, ! This was clear to see by all watching on. We lost four players + others were attacked.
My first point is that there is no directive rule/s for the referees to use to prevent this behaviour !
Therefore, my next point is the brand of rugby league needs all its stars to produce a quality product & not allow a team to deliberately weaken the product match by match.
My next point is that the coach of wigan was more than happy to let this continue !
The next point at issue is of the highest order, the injuries caused can, a) be career ending. b) reduce a career in wear & tear. C) reduce effectiveness of a player. The game is tough enough with out causing deliberate injuries.
Final point is, because players are not protected by officials, players become frustrated & re-act as occurred twice in the fixture of Wakey v Wigan, referees & officials then blame the players etc.
So, this issue as a whole will not change until the rules are changed to prevent it by sending off of reported for a ban/s to follow.
This behaviour is going to continue which pays dividends for teams who clearly operate the tactic/s with the sanction of the coach & club, be aware it may be your club & best players who receive the loss of your play makers & best players next.
The saddest thing in all this is that players who perpetrate this behaviour & actions have no concern for their fellow professionals ?
Equally, sad is the fact that the RFL & SL authorities will not act until a tragedy happens in the sport whilst the brand weakens week by week !

