WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - David Fifita Speaks Up

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves David Fifita Speaks Up

Post a reply
David Fifita Speaks Up
Post Sat Apr 13, 2019 10:49 am
Posted by Smiffy27 on Sat Apr 13, 2019 10:49 am
Smiffy27 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 38
Rep Position: 100th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 1054
Location: Appleton Thorn
https://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby- ... -1-9710230

Fifita and Chris Chester not happy with third tackler coming in low. I think I've seen enough of this and I'm please someone has been brave enough to speak out. Arguments about which way legs bend etc. should be totally ignored. Dangerous tackles when a player is held up and the third man picks his spot and hits hard are easy to pick out.
Come on Disciplinary/RFL/SuperLeague sort it out.
Re: David Fifita Speaks Up
Post Sat Apr 13, 2019 10:54 am
Posted by easyWire on Sat Apr 13, 2019 10:54 am
easyWire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 96
Rep Position: 46th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 32
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 1309
Location: Dubai
Thought this had been addressed already about two off-seasons ago? Didn’t Thomas Leulai get binned for it in last year’s cup game?
Re: David Fifita Speaks Up
Post Sat Apr 13, 2019 11:40 am
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Sat Apr 13, 2019 11:40 am
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 146
Rep Position: 24th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 6413
Location: South Stand.....bored
We did it a couple of times, last night.
I thought we were better than that
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, ging, HOOF HEARTED, Instalamus, lefty goldblatt, leslie boyd, Matt King's kitten, matthew, MorePlaymakersNeeded, Moving Forward, Mr Snoodle, Phuzzy, proper-shaped-balls, Rogues Gallery, Smiffy27 and 245 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,874,0301,80677,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 06:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TODAY 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
MANLY
TODAY 10:35
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TODAY 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HULL FC
TODAY 19:45
CC2019
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
YORK
TOMORROW 07:05
NRL
ST.GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TOMORROW 09:10
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TOMORROW 15:00
WSL
WIGANW
v
CASTLEFORDW
TOMORROW 15:00
WSL
YORKW
v
WAKEFIELDW
TOMORROW 15:00
WSL
FEATHERSTONEW
v
LEEDSW
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)