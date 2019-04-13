https://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby- ... -1-9710230
Fifita and Chris Chester not happy with third tackler coming in low. I think I've seen enough of this and I'm please someone has been brave enough to speak out. Arguments about which way legs bend etc. should be totally ignored. Dangerous tackles when a player is held up and the third man picks his spot and hits hard are easy to pick out.
Come on Disciplinary/RFL/SuperLeague sort it out.
Fifita and Chris Chester not happy with third tackler coming in low. I think I've seen enough of this and I'm please someone has been brave enough to speak out. Arguments about which way legs bend etc. should be totally ignored. Dangerous tackles when a player is held up and the third man picks his spot and hits hard are easy to pick out.
Come on Disciplinary/RFL/SuperLeague sort it out.