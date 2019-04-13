WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Credit to the lads

Credit to the lads
Post Sat Apr 13, 2019 7:46 am
Posted by jonh on Sat Apr 13, 2019 7:46 am
I think last night the lads that took the field were a credit to the club, particularly the forwards.

It was always going to be an almost impossible task to contain what is a massive Trinity pack, especially when Chester started with England, Fifita, and Pauli Pauli (which he hasn’t done so far this year) and a massive bench also.

I stand behind the posts in the North Stand and to see them work tirelessly and the outstanding scramble/slide defence for 35 minutes of pretty much constant pressure in the first half was great to see.

We were always going to crack under that pressure, it’s just a shame we did in such spectacular style before half time. The decision to kick to Fafita by Williams (I think) 10 seconds before half time and the missed tackle on him by Sarginson and then ISA,and Williams knock on from the kick off straight after half time leading to a try in my opinion lost us the game. Senior players ironically letting the young lads down at key points.

Credit to that pack last night. Again ironic Tautai looked the weakest link, and I though Smithies in particular really ripped in to the opposition in defence.

Yes we are doing it tough, yes we need bodies back badly and in reality we need at least 1 if not 2 mid season signings in that pack, however we are where we currently are and despite the results personally I’m enjoying watching these young forwards pour their souls into playing for Wigan.
Re: Credit to the lads
Post Sat Apr 13, 2019 8:05 am
Posted by jaws1 on Sat Apr 13, 2019 8:05 am
I agree with you John them lads played their hearts out the defense to stop them big forwards was exceptional .Like you said we kept them out for 35 mins and we were 4 nil up just before half time before they got them quick tries albeit their 1st one came off a knock on not seen by the ref .The run by Fafita down the wing how can a big man run that fast never saw him go off did he play the 80 mins. Wakey had 3 men injured with leg injuries so down to 1 sub Wigan played some good rugby in the last 20 mins some decisions by the ref were baffling .The pass to Escare was not forward as I was stood near the try line in West stand if that had been ok it would have been 30-26 with 7 mins to go Wakey were on their legs anybody doubting Wigans fitness think again they never stopped running and played some exciting rugby .We were up against it from the beginning with the young pack we had out. Escare had a blinder for me he was superb under the high bombs and was good in attack kicked 2 goals from touch line as well.Williams had a good with Shorrocks they played well together .
Re: Credit to the lads
Post Sat Apr 13, 2019 8:38 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Sat Apr 13, 2019 8:38 am
jaws1 wrote:
I agree with you John them lads played their hearts out the defense to stop them big forwards was exceptional .Like you said we kept them out for 35 mins and we were 4 nil up just before half time before they got them quick tries albeit their 1st one came off a knock on not seen by the ref .The run by Fafita down the wing how can a big man run that fast never saw him go off did he play the 80 mins. Wakey had 3 men injured with leg injuries so down to 1 sub Wigan played some good rugby in the last 20 mins some decisions by the ref were baffling .The pass to Escare was not forward as I was stood near the try line in West stand if that had been ok it would have been 30-26 with 7 mins to go Wakey were on their legs anybody doubting Wigans fitness think again they never stopped running and played some exciting rugby .We were up against it from the beginning with the young pack we had out. Escare had a blinder for me he was superb under the high bombs and was good in attack kicked 2 goals from touch line as well.Williams had a good with Shorrocks they played well together .


Trinity played the last 37 minutes without any interchanges, due to 4 leg injuries, with 2 other players limping through the half.
Seems we were really "unlucky" in contact, with those knee and lower leg injuries.
You're right about Fifita though.
He doesn't even look fit but, to play 80 minutes and come up with plays like the one from the kick off was magnificent.

Wigan's defence was excellent for the first 35 minutes and there is no denying that your youngsters had a real dig.

