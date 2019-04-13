I think last night the lads that took the field were a credit to the club, particularly the forwards.
It was always going to be an almost impossible task to contain what is a massive Trinity pack, especially when Chester started with England, Fifita, and Pauli Pauli (which he hasn’t done so far this year) and a massive bench also.
I stand behind the posts in the North Stand and to see them work tirelessly and the outstanding scramble/slide defence for 35 minutes of pretty much constant pressure in the first half was great to see.
We were always going to crack under that pressure, it’s just a shame we did in such spectacular style before half time. The decision to kick to Fafita by Williams (I think) 10 seconds before half time and the missed tackle on him by Sarginson and then ISA,and Williams knock on from the kick off straight after half time leading to a try in my opinion lost us the game. Senior players ironically letting the young lads down at key points.
Credit to that pack last night. Again ironic Tautai looked the weakest link, and I though Smithies in particular really ripped in to the opposition in defence.
Yes we are doing it tough, yes we need bodies back badly and in reality we need at least 1 if not 2 mid season signings in that pack, however we are where we currently are and despite the results personally I’m enjoying watching these young forwards pour their souls into playing for Wigan.
