Powell
Post Sat Apr 13, 2019 6:57 am
Posted by muttywhitedog on Sat Apr 13, 2019 6:57 am
muttywhitedog Strong-running second rower
Adds nothing to the team.

Has never added anything to the team.

Stealing a living.
Re: Powell
Post Sat Apr 13, 2019 7:04 am
Posted by Egg Chasing on Sat Apr 13, 2019 7:04 am
Egg Chasing Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Never a fan of him as a 7 but defensively he is superb at 9. As a GF winning 9 twice he must be doing something right.

