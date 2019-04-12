WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL RD 11 | Huddersfield Giants (H)

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL RD 11 | Huddersfield Giants (H)

Post a reply
SL RD 11 | Huddersfield Giants (H)
Post Fri Apr 12, 2019 10:33 pm
Posted by Frosties. on Fri Apr 12, 2019 10:33 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 93
Rep Position: 48th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 8758
Huddersfield had an uplifting win vs castleford but both teams are still in the dog fight. Furners interview after the CC sounds like none of the injured folk will return this week. Iâ€™d personally give Watkins a rest for the first Easter game and give Newman a go at that side, Lolohea will be staying fullback. Expect Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Cuthbertson, Oledzki and Dwyer to return. I doubt Merrin will be back for the Easter period as the funeral is Tuesday 16th, even though the club said heâ€™s booked on a flight on Monday.

Lolohea
Briscoe Newman Hurrell Handley
Sutcliffe Myler
Singleton Dwyer Peteru
Ferres JJB
Cuthbertson

Parcell Albert Donaldson Oledzki / Mustapha / Trout
Re: SL RD 11 | Huddersfield Giants (H)
Post Fri Apr 12, 2019 10:44 pm
Posted by Seth on Fri Apr 12, 2019 10:44 pm
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 55
Rep Position: 83rd / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 2188
Location: Meltham
Oledzki?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Charlie Sheen, christopher, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Frosties., gulfcoast_highwayman, Highbury Rhino, Norton123, RHINO-MARK, Seth, son of headingley, tony1983 and 179 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,873,8321,51277,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 06:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TODAY 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
MANLY
TODAY 10:35
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TODAY 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HULL FC
TODAY 19:45
CC2019
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
YORK
TOMORROW 07:05
NRL
ST.GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TOMORROW 09:10
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TOMORROW 15:00
WSL
WIGANW
v
CASTLEFORDW
TOMORROW 15:00
WSL
YORKW
v
WAKEFIELDW
TOMORROW 15:00
WSL
FEATHERSTONEW
v
LEEDSW
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)