Huddersfield had an uplifting win vs castleford but both teams are still in the dog fight. Furners interview after the CC sounds like none of the injured folk will return this week. Iâ€™d personally give Watkins a rest for the first Easter game and give Newman a go at that side, Lolohea will be staying fullback. Expect Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Cuthbertson, Oledzki and Dwyer to return. I doubt Merrin will be back for the Easter period as the funeral is Tuesday 16th, even though the club said heâ€™s booked on a flight on Monday.
Lolohea
Briscoe Newman Hurrell Handley
Sutcliffe Myler
Singleton Dwyer Peteru
Ferres JJB
Cuthbertson
Parcell Albert Donaldson Oledzki / Mustapha / Trout
