Dirty lovers
Fri Apr 12, 2019 9:08 pm
Willzay
Can't say more than that. Shameful from Wigan tonight.
Re: Dirty lovers
Fri Apr 12, 2019 9:19 pm
wakeytrin
Wigan were playing grubby tactics tonight. Not a style of rugby I like to watch.
Re: Dirty lovers
Fri Apr 12, 2019 9:45 pm
Redscat
More than coincidence that they all seemed to be leg injuries!!! :x :x
Re: Dirty lovers
Fri Apr 12, 2019 9:47 pm
PopTart
To be fair England did his tackling someone.
