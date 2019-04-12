WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watch NRL Subscription

Watch NRL Subscription
Fri Apr 12, 2019 7:48 pm
dddooommm
Has anyone purchased the Watch NRL subscription for this season? Iâ€™m thinking about signing up but wanted to see some reviews before taking the plunge. Are there any streaming/lag issues?
Re: Watch NRL Subscription
Fri Apr 12, 2019 8:01 pm
Mash Butty
Go for it, I got it last year & have renewed this year it's well worth it. You get access to every single match & all of the TV shows both live or downloadable repeats. No problems with streaming at home or in the pub on a Saturday morning with a large breakfast and a few mugs of coffee.

