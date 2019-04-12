WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Headline Sponsor

Wakefield Trinity New Headline Sponsor

New Headline Sponsor
Post Fri Apr 12, 2019 1:30 pm
Posted by Yosemite Sam on Fri Apr 12, 2019 1:30 pm


ASUS International signed a deal with us. Fantastic news to have such a massive company on board. well done everyone in agreeing this.
Re: New Headline Sponsor
Post Fri Apr 12, 2019 1:32 pm
Posted by djcool on Fri Apr 12, 2019 1:32 pm


Very good sponsor, well done to all involved.
Re: New Headline Sponsor
Post Fri Apr 12, 2019 1:33 pm
Posted by Mick Amos 9 WTW on Fri Apr 12, 2019 1:33 pm


Top work!
Re: New Headline Sponsor
Post Fri Apr 12, 2019 1:36 pm
Posted by musson on Fri Apr 12, 2019 1:36 pm


Just saw this via email from the club

Outstanding work to get such a well recognised brand onboard
Re: New Headline Sponsor
Post Fri Apr 12, 2019 2:06 pm
Posted by Yosemite Sam on Fri Apr 12, 2019 2:06 pm


Yosemite Sam wrote:
ASUS International signed a deal with us. Fantastic news to have such a massive company on board. well done everyone in agreeing this.


sorry should have pasted this
https://wakefieldtrinity.com/asus-becom ... -for-2019/
Re: New Headline Sponsor
Post Fri Apr 12, 2019 2:20 pm
Posted by Egg Banjo on Fri Apr 12, 2019 2:20 pm


Amazing sponsor, great to have a truly international brand sponsoring the club
