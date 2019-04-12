What a team performance Thursday night. From 1-17 they all gave 110%. It was not that London played badly as they looked good with ball in hand and made plenty of yardage all be it at times with some generous refereeing decisions. As the game went on though and London did not over run us you suddenly sensed it might just be our night. With 2 crucial tries, one just before half time and James Saltonstall's either body swerve or was it a side step in the 2nd half which created the break in his own 25 before passing on to the supporting QLT making all the difference.
In the Shay Lounge MOM Ed Barber got the vote who also got the sponsors MOM just pipping James Saltonstall with the 3rd place and 1 point to Shaun Robinson who deservedly also took the Hitman award.
After just 6 games things are very tight in the Shay Lounge Player of Season. With 4 players on 6 points, Steve Tyrer, Will Sharp, Shaun Robinson and Ed Barber with James Saltonstall 1 further back on 5.
Next Club 1873 draw is against Bradford on Good Friday, Ko 3.00pm.
With Toulouse away on Easter Monday the next supporters away travel will be against Sheffield on Sunday 28th April. We leave at 12.30pm for the 3.00pm Ko. Adults £12 with juniors £6. As usual phone me on 07714488080 . With the excitement building this month places are filling up quickly.
Neil
neilarber43@gmail.com
