WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Neil's Notes v London

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Neil's Notes v London

Post a reply
Neil's Notes v London
Post Fri Apr 12, 2019 12:47 pm
Posted by taxman on Fri Apr 12, 2019 12:47 pm
taxman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 133rd / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon May 14, 2007 2:04 pm
Posts: 268
What a team performance Thursday night. From 1-17 they all gave 110%. It was not that London played badly as they looked good with ball in hand and made plenty of yardage all be it at times with some generous refereeing decisions. As the game went on though and London did not over run us you suddenly sensed it might just be our night. With 2 crucial tries, one just before half time and James Saltonstall's either body swerve or was it a side step in the 2nd half which created the break in his own 25 before passing on to the supporting QLT making all the difference.
In the Shay Lounge MOM Ed Barber got the vote who also got the sponsors MOM just pipping James Saltonstall with the 3rd place and 1 point to Shaun Robinson who deservedly also took the Hitman award.
After just 6 games things are very tight in the Shay Lounge Player of Season. With 4 players on 6 points, Steve Tyrer, Will Sharp, Shaun Robinson and Ed Barber with James Saltonstall 1 further back on 5.
Next Club 1873 draw is against Bradford on Good Friday, Ko 3.00pm.
With Toulouse away on Easter Monday the next supporters away travel will be against Sheffield on Sunday 28th April. We leave at 12.30pm for the 3.00pm Ko. Adults £12 with juniors £6. As usual phone me on 07714488080 . With the excitement building this month places are filling up quickly.
Neil
neilarber43@gmail.com
Re: Neil's Notes v London
Post Fri Apr 12, 2019 12:54 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Fri Apr 12, 2019 12:54 pm
Beaujangles Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 42
Rep Position: 94th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 597
Was golden gamble claimed/number anyone ?
Re: Neil's Notes v London
Post Fri Apr 12, 2019 1:49 pm
Posted by Halifax RLFC on Fri Apr 12, 2019 1:49 pm
Halifax RLFC Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 132nd / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 873
Beaujangles wrote:
Was golden gamble claimed/number anyone ?


The winning number was 0228 and it was claimed on the night.
Re: Neil's Notes v London
Post Fri Apr 12, 2019 1:56 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Fri Apr 12, 2019 1:56 pm
Beaujangles Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 42
Rep Position: 94th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 597
Thanks..still 700 out on an attendance of 700...:)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beaujangles, chris_smith, The Dors and 62 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,873,4921,77677,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
PENRITH
TODAY 10:55
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TODAY 19:45
CC2019
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 19:45
CC2019
SALFORD
v
ROCHDALE
TOMORROW 06:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
MANLY
TOMORROW 10:35
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TOMORROW 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HULL FC
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)