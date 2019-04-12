Id be looking to keep the same team against Leeds except bring in Clough for Hewitt.
London play Catalan on the Thursday so they will get and extra days rest but think they will be targeting their home game as the best chance of winning a game over Easter and will put everything into that.
For the London game id then looking to give Leeming a rest and give O Brien bigger minutes and possibly bring in Butterworth.
Bring English, Bruno and Ferguson in to give Matagi, Mellor & Joe Wardle a rest.
Bring back Russell and give Gaskell a rest also.
Cant expect Jake Wardle to do 2 games in 4 days so would probably bring Innes back in for that (unless Leroy is fit, which I doubt)
Injuries permitting line ups:
Leeds
Darnell
Jerry
Turner
Jake Wardle
Uate
Gaskell
Frawley
Clough
Leeming
Taai
Mellor
Joe Wardle
Murphy
Seb
Matagi
Roberts
O Brien
London
Darnell
Jerry
Turner
Innes/Leroy
Uate
Russell
Frawley
Taai
O Brien
Clough
Ferguson
Murphy or Bruno
Murphy or Bruno
Seb
Roberts
English
Butterworth
