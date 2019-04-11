WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cowbell

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Cowbell

Post a reply
Cowbell
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 7:22 pm
Posted by post on Thu Apr 11, 2019 7:22 pm
post User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 134th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 6:57 pm
Posts: 4064
Can one of you do the rest of us a favour and take the cowbell off that idiot and stick it where the sun donâ€™t shine, cheers.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], x43sflyer and 67 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,873,0591,94377,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
BRISBANE
16-22
WESTS TIGERS
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:30
CC2019
HULL KR
4-10
LEIGH
Latest
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:30
CC2019
HALIFAX
16-12
LONDON BRONCOS
Chapman-Smith Try, Tyrer Goal
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
6-8
CASTLEFORD
Half Time
LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
TOMORROW 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
PENRITH
TOMORROW 10:55
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 19:45
CC2019
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TOMORROW 19:45
CC2019
SALFORD
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)