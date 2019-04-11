WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Honary Gutterfax If only thread

The Honary Gutterfax If only thread
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 6:28 pm
Posted by Deadcowboys1 on Thu Apr 11, 2019 6:28 pm
Deadcowboys1
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Dec 29, 2010 6:10 pm
Posts: 5
As GF or CMG goes on & on about "if only....." mostly marketing & missing fans issues, for which he has a point, what other "If only" moments has our club experienced? Not match days of course as if only we won every game we ever played, we'd be quite decent.

If only Fulham RL had been competitive in their 1st year in Div 1 & not relegated.

If only the pipe hadnt have broken destroying the Craven Cottage pitch, Fulham FC might have beaten Leicester City & been promoted to the old 1st Division easing funding issues.

If only the club had not signed Shaun Hoare for £50k & taken Henderson Gill instead.

If only the RFL had refused to register Fulham RL free agents until moral compensation was paid to Roy & Babs Close so they got more than just goal posts & shirts for buying the club.

If only the Bartrams had never existed.

If only Tony Currie's side had come 1st not 2nd.

If only we had beaten Leeds in the CC Final.

If only Bloodgate hadn't happened & the supportive Chairman & CEO of Quins RU stepping down leaving us to deal with David Ellis.

If only northern players didn't miss their mums & go home almost as soon as they arrived (better these days).

If only we hadn't had to move grounds so often.

I'm now depressing myself so time for :DRUNK: Please add to the list :ASK:

