Bienek
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 5:51 pm
bonaire on Thu Apr 11, 2019 5:51 pm
bonaire
Bronze RLFANS Member







Seems to have disappeared off the radar anyone have any info?
No mention about being injured.
Is this another Langree situation where we have a player going AWOL because he is not getting a game.
Surely if fit should have been included in the squad for Catalan when we dont have a current first team front row available
Re: Bienek
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 6:01 pm
ccs on Thu Apr 11, 2019 6:01 pm
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member







Well he's playing for the reserves tonight if that's not too controversial.
Re: Bienek
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 6:15 pm
ccs on Thu Apr 11, 2019 6:15 pm
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member







… he's turned up and down at number 8, so he hasn't gone AWOL because he's not getting a game, as you had hoped.
Re: Bienek
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 6:16 pm
Sebasteeno on Thu Apr 11, 2019 6:16 pm
Sebasteeno
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member








Maybe hes just not that good. Not blaming him for the run of losses at the end of last season but its no coincedence that he played in nearly all of them and rarely had any impact. I reckon the club are working with him through this season weith a view to seeing where he is at the end of it. No further improvemt he'll be let go, if he improves he could take Greens place

