https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54714/rfl-statement--overseas-clubs
Simon Johnson, the RFL’s Senior Non-Executive Director who chairs the Championship and League One forum, said: “The clubs were in principle supportive, by a comfortable majority, of the proposals for both Ottawa and New York to join the competitions, and for the RFL Board to continue to exercise its discretion to negotiate with both clubs, and to make a decision in due course.”
---
One step closer for the next 2 North American clubs, getting support from a comfortable majority of lower league clubs.
Let the meltdown commence.
