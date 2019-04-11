WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL Statement on Overseas Clubs

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace RFL Statement on Overseas Clubs

Post a reply
RFL Statement on Overseas Clubs
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 5:37 pm
Posted by Wellsy13 on Thu Apr 11, 2019 5:37 pm
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 27
Rep Position: 111th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9893
Location: Hull
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54714/rfl-statement--overseas-clubs

Simon Johnson, the RFL’s Senior Non-Executive Director who chairs the Championship and League One forum, said: “The clubs were in principle supportive, by a comfortable majority, of the proposals for both Ottawa and New York to join the competitions, and for the RFL Board to continue to exercise its discretion to negotiate with both clubs, and to make a decision in due course.”

---

One step closer for the next 2 North American clubs, getting support from a comfortable majority of lower league clubs.

Let the meltdown commence.
Image
Re: RFL Statement on Overseas Clubs
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 6:13 pm
Posted by fun time frankie on Thu Apr 11, 2019 6:13 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 134
Rep Position: 28th / 77,537
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 6958
Location: east east hull
If they do it the right way like Toronto I don’t see how anyone can complain
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, fun time frankie, infamous grouse, little wayne69, Mike1970, Returnee, RoyBoy29, Someday, steadygetyerboots-on, Wellsy13, wiganermike and 175 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,873,0041,79577,5374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
BRISBANE
16-22
WESTS TIGERS
TODAY 19:30
CC2019
HULL KR
v
LEIGH
TODAY 19:30
CC2019
HALIFAX
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
PENRITH
TOMORROW 10:55
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 19:45
CC2019
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TOMORROW 19:45
CC2019
SALFORD
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)