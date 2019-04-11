WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing

New signing
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 4:17 pm
Posted by Liversedge Wildcat on Thu Apr 11, 2019 4:17 pm
Liversedge Wildcat
Chris Chester has just announced we will be signing someone this weekend to replace Tom,but won't say who.
Re: New signing
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 4:24 pm
Posted by vastman on Thu Apr 11, 2019 4:24 pm
vastman
Liversedge Wildcat wrote:
Chris Chester has just announced we will be signing someone this weekend to replace Tom,but won't say who.


Interesting, wonder who. Loan signing I'd guess.
Re: New signing
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 4:38 pm
Posted by snowie on Thu Apr 11, 2019 4:38 pm
snowie
Liversedge Wildcat wrote:
Chris Chester has just announced we will be signing someone this weekend to replace Tom,but won't say who.
hope its not to replace :)

